October 28, 2025 4:39 PM 1 min read

Seagate Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Report: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) shares climbed after the company released its first-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.

 Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Seagate Technology Holdings reported quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $2.37 by 9.99%.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.62 billion which beat the Street estimate of $2.54 billion.

The company generated $532 million in cash flow from operations and $427 million in free cash flow in the first quarter.

“Seagate delivered strong September quarter results, with revenue growth of 21% year-over-year and non-GAAP EPS exceeding the high end of our guided range. Our performance underscores the team’s strong execution and robust customer demand for our high-capacity storage products,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate CEO.

Outlook: Seagate sees second-quarter adjusted EPS between $2.55 and $2.95, versus the $2.62 estimate, and revenue in a range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion, versus the $2.65 billion estimate.

STX Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Seagate stock was up 4.07% at $232.07 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

