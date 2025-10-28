VF Corporat Heats Up Q2 As North Face, Timberland Blaze Higher

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Tuesday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents.

Quarterly sales of $2.802 billion (+2% year over year) beat the Street view of $2.738 billion.

“In Q2 we made further progress on our turnaround plan. We delivered broad-based growth for The North Face and Timberland, while continuing to moderate declines in Vans,” said Bracken Darrell, president and CEO.

Segments & Margins

The outdoor segment grew 6% to $1.663 billion, while the Active segment fell 8% to $760.75 million.

By brands, The North Face grew 6% year over year to $1.571 billion, while Vans slumped 9% to $606.9 million. Sales in the Timberland brand rose 7% to $506.4 million.

Adjusted operating income was $330 million, above guidance of $260–$290 million and up 5% year over year. The adjusted operating margin was 11.8%, up 40 basis points from last year.

Gross margin came in at 52.2%, unchanged from last year.

Deleveraging

VF Corp. said it will sell Dickies for $600 million and use the proceeds to pay down debt, consistent with its capital-allocation priorities.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, would be accretive to VF’s pro forma growth rate and bolster its ability to invest in its portfolio and return cash to shareholders.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $419.115 million.

Dividend

The firm declared a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share. It will be paid Dec. 18 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 10.

Outlook

“Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on generating value across our brands and returning the company to sustainable and profitable growth,” the CEO added.

VF Corp. expects third-quarter 2026 revenue to fall 3% to 1% year over year. Adjusted operating income is forecast at $275 million to $305 million.

For fiscal 2026, it projects higher free cash flow, operating cash flow, and adjusted operating income.

VFC Price Action: Vf shares were up 2.65% at $17.05 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

