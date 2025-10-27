Nucor Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings: Details

Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Nucor reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $2.25 by 16.63%.

Quarterly revenue came in at $8.52 billion which beat the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion.

“We continue to execute on Nucor’s strategy of growing our core steelmaking capabilities, while expanding into downstream, steel-adjacent businesses,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor CEO.

“Throughout a period of capital investment, Nucor continues to have the strongest balance sheet of any major steel producer in North America and has returned nearly $1 billion to shareholders year-to-date, representing more than 70% of net earnings through the third quarter,” Topalian added.

Outlook: Nucor said that it expects earnings in the fourth quarter to be lower than Q3 earnings.

NUE Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nucor stock was up 2.84% at $148.25 in Monday's extended trading.

