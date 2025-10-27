Cadence Design Reports Q3 Earnings, Lowers FY25 EPS Guidance

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Cadence Design reported quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share which beat the Street estimate of $1.79.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.38 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.32 billion and was up from revenue of $1.21 billion from the same period last year.

“Cadence delivered excellent results for the third quarter of 2025. With a record backlog and ongoing broad-based strength of our business, we are raising our full year revenue outlook to ~14% growth year-over-year,” said Anirudh Devgan, CEO.

“With deepening strategic relationships across the AI ecosystem, Cadence is uniquely positioned to be the trusted partner to deliver AI-centric transformational solutions,” Devgan added.

Outlook: The company lowered its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $3.80 to $3.86 per share, versus the $4.30 analyst estimate, and raised it s revenue outlook to between $5.26 billion and $5.29 billion, versus the $5.24 billion estimate.

CDNS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cadence Design Systems stock was down 1.11% at $347.50 in Monday's extended trading.

