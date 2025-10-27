Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Jumps On Q3 Earnings, Retailer Expects Revenue Growth In 2026

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE:BBBY) reported financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the retailer’s report.

Q3 Highlights: Bed Bath & Beyond posted third-quarter revenue of $257.19 million, missing analyst estimates of $ 260.12 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of 19 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 32 cents per share.

Total revenue was down 17.4% year-over-year. Excluding the impact from the company’s exit from Canada, revenue decreased 13.2% year-over-year. Net losses were narrowed by 93% year-over-year.

Bed Bath & Beyond ended the quarter with $202 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and inventory.

“As the Company prepares for 2026, we expect year-over-year revenue trends to turn positive. We believe this upward trajectory, combined with margin consistency, an additional $20 million in operating expense efficiencies, and improved site conversion, position the Company to achieve its profitability objectives,” said Marcus Lemonis, executive chairman and principal executive officer of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and sold the rest of its business at auction to Overstock.com. Overstock changed its name to Beyond Inc before announcing a separate corporate name change to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc in August.

BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond shares were up 6.06% in after-hours, trading at $9.10 at the time of publication on Monday, per Benzinga Pro data.

