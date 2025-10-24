Dupixent Pushes Sanofi's Quarterly Sales Past $14.5 Billion Mark

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY) reported third-quarter sales of $14.55 billion (12.43 billion euros), beating the consensus of $14.46 billion. Sales increased 2.3% year over year, up 7% in constant currency.

U.S. sales were 6.84 billion euros, up 11.1%, primarily driven by Immunology, pharma launches, and Lantus, partly offset by vaccines.

Pharma increased sales by 57.1% to 1 billion euros, driven by ALTUVIIIO and Ayvakit.

The French drug maker reported third-quarter business operating income of 4.45 billion euros, up 8.5% year over year and 2.7% in constant currency.

The reported adjusted EPS of 2.91 euros or $1.70 per ADS, beating the consensus of 1.60 cents, up 7% (+13.2% on constant currency).

Dupixent sales were 4.16 billion, up 26.2%. Global sales exceeded 4 billion euros in a quarter for the first time, driven by strong demand across all approved indications.

Vaccine sales of 3.36 billion decreased by 7.8%, driven by lower influenza vaccine sales.

Beyfortus sales were 739 million euros, up 19.8%. Sales in Europe (+166.3%) and the Rest of World (+526.7%) were driven by the geographical roll-out of infant protection.

Guidance: Sanofi reaffirms 2025 sales growth guidance of high single digits at CER.

The company confirms the expectation of a strong business EPS rebound, with growth in the low double digits at CER.

In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the review date for Sanofi’s new drug application (NDA) of tolebrutinib for non-relapsing, secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS) and to slow disability accumulation independent of relapse activity in adult patients.

The revised target action date for the FDA decision is December 28, 2025.

Price Action: SNY stock was up 1.98% at $50.50 during the premarket session at the last check on Friday.

