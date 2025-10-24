HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation's largest hospital operators, released third-quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, surpassing analyst expectations.

HCA reported total revenues of $19.16 billion, representing a 9.6% year-over-year increase, surpassing the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion.

The hospital chain reported adjusted earnings of $6.96, up from $4.90 a year ago, surpassing the consensus of $5.72.

Metrics

In the third quarter of 2025, same-facility admissions increased by 2.1%, and same-facility equivalent admissions increased by 2.4%.

Same facility emergency room visits increased 1.3%, and same facility inpatient surgeries increased 1.4%, and same facility outpatient surgeries increased 1.1% in the third quarter.

The Same-facility revenue per equivalent admission grew 6.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.87 billion, compared to $3.267 billion a year ago.

Cash flows from operating activities totaled $4.42 billion, compared to $3.515 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Outlook

HCA Healthcare raised its fiscal year 2025 guidance from $25.50 to $27 to $27 to $28, exceeding the consensus of $26.33.

The 2025 sales guidance was revised from $74 billion to $76 billion to $75 billion to $76.5 billion, compared to the consensus of $75.02 billion.

HCA Healthcare forecasts 2025 net income of $6.495 billion-$6.715 billion, compared to prior guidance of $6.11 billion-$6.48 billion.

The company raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance from a $14.70 billion to $15.30 billion range to a $15.25 billion to $15.65 billion range.

Price Action: HCA Healthcare shares were up 3.83% at $457.00 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

