Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) delivered a standout third-quarter performance on Thursday after the market close, surpassing Wall Street expectations with strong earnings and revenue growth.

The company’s shares surged following the release of its strong quarterly results and an increased dividend announcement.

The company reported earnings of $8.25 per share, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $6.20. The results marked a 101.7% surge from $4.09 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter reached $2.45 billion, up 35.2% year-over-year from $1.81 billion and ahead of analyst expectations of $2.16 billion.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $553.3 million in the current quarter, a sharp increase from $302.2 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2025, Comfort Systems USA reported a strong backlog of $9.38 billion, up from $8.12 billion at the end of June and $5.68 billion a year earlier. On a same-store basis, backlog rose to $9.20 billion from $5.68 billion year over year.

Strategic Acquisitions Boost Revenue Outlook

Additionally, on October 1, 2025, the company acquired two electrical firms in Western Michigan and Southern Florida, which are expected to contribute over $200 million in annual revenue and $15-$20 million in annual EBITDA.

Comfort Systems USA reported cash and cash equivalents of $860.52 at the end of the third quarter.

CEO Commentary

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our teams across the country continue to set a new standard, delivering excellent results for our customers, and again achieving record financial results. Great ongoing execution and favorable developments in certain late-stage projects delivered third quarter EPS that doubles our same quarter last year. In addition to increased revenue and earnings, we are also reporting remarkable quarterly cash flow of over $550 million.”

Dividend Hike

Separately, Comfort Systems announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share, an increase of 10 cents from the previous payout. The dividend will be paid on November 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2025.

Price Action: FIX shares were trading higher by 17.58% to $970 premarket at last check Friday.

