T-Mobile Touts Close Collaboration With Elon Musk's SpaceX, Aims To Replicate 5G Lead In Satellite: 'Flying Towers In Space'

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is aggressively pushing the boundaries of wireless connectivity through its deep collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX, with executives revealing ambitious plans to extend its industry leadership into satellite-to-cellular services.

Dead Zones To Be ‘Thing Of The Past’

During its third-quarter 2025 earnings call, company leaders highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, aiming to make “dead zones more of a thing of the past” and achieve a competitive edge similar to its 5G dominance.

Incoming CEO Srini Gopalan underscored the intense collaboration, stating, “The whole idea of flying towers in space, being able to communicate with the mobile device…That technology is something that people like John Saw have worked very closely with SpaceX to really invent.”

He emphasized T-Mobile’s vision to be “2 to 3 years ahead of the rest of the industry” as satellite technology matures, mirroring its successful strategy in 5G. This long-term outlook, combined with immediate customer benefits from upgraded plans, forms a core part of T-Mobile’s future-proofing strategy.

TMUS Reports ‘Best-Ever’ Postpaid Account Growth

The discussion around satellite technology came amidst a “truly extraordinary quarter” for T-Mobile, marking outgoing CEO Mike Sievert’s 50th and final earnings report.

Sievert, who is transitioning to Vice Chairman, celebrated a period of “all-time record customer results,” including best-ever postpaid account growth and over 1 million postpaid phone net additions.

T-Mobile Raises 2026-2027 Guidance

The company also raised its full-year guidance for postpaid net customer additions to between 7.2 million and 7.4 million, signaling robust confidence in its trajectory.

This includes approximately 3.3 million postpaid phone net customer additions (up from previous guidance of 2.95 million to 3.1 million postpaid phone net customer additions) and approximately 130,000 fiber net customer additions (up from prior guidance of 100,000).

T-Mobile's performance was not just driven by wireless; its broadband offerings also saw significant gains, with over 500,000 5G broadband customer additions and 50,000 fiber additions.

Meanwhile, it reported quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.39. The quarterly revenue came in at $21.96 billion, which exceeded the Street estimate of $21.92 billion.

TMUS Stock Falls Despite Tailwinds

TMUS closed 3.26% lower at $219.99 on Thursday and rose 0.14% in after-hours trading. The stock was up 0.21% year-to-date and 5.81% lower over the year.

It maintained a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a robust quality ranking, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

On Friday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the S&P 500 index ended 0.58% higher at 6,738.44, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.88% to 25,097.42. On the other hand, Dow Jones advanced 0.31% to end at 46,734.61.

