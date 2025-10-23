Deckers Outdoor Q2 Beats Estimates On Top, Bottom Lines

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) released its second-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $1.57 by 16%.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.43 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.41 billion.

Brand HOKA brand net sales increased 11.1% to $634.1 million compared to $570.9 million. UGG brand net sales increased 10.1% to $759.6 million compared to $689.9 million. Other brands net sales decreased 26.5% to $37.2 million compared to $50.6 million.

Channel Wholesale net sales increased 13.4% to $1.036 billion compared to $913.7 million. DTC net sales decreased 0.8% to $394.6 million compared to $397.7 million. DTC comparable net sales decreased 2.9%.



“HOKA and UGG again delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter, reflecting strong performance and international momentum for these powerful brands,” said Stefano Caroti, CEO.

“Our brands’ ability to connect with consumers through leading innovative products differentiates Deckers in today’s dynamic and competitive marketplace. Combined with our best-in-class operating model and financial profile, I am confident in our ability to achieve our fiscal year 2026 outlook and continue to capture the significant opportunities ahead for Deckers,” Caroti said.

Outlook: Deckers is looking for fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate.

DECK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Deckers Outdoor stock was down 8.77% at $93.55 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock