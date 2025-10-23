IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX) stock gained on Thursday after it reported its third-quarter financial results. Here’s a look at the highlights.

The Details:

IMAX reported quarterly adjusted EPS of 47 cents, which quashed the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents.

The quarterly sales totaled $106.65 million, representing a 17% year-over-year increase and surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $105.16 million.

Content Solutions’ revenues of $44.8 million grew by 49% year-on-year.

IMAX’s gross box office increased 50% year-over-year to $367.6 million, setting a new third-quarter record. This growth was driven by a diverse mix of global content, resulting in IMAX accounting for 4.2% of the worldwide box office, a 49% year-over-year increase.

The company released over 20 films in local languages, headlined by the breakout anime hit “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.” The film set new records, becoming IMAX’s highest-grossing title ever in Japan and its top-grossing foreign language film in the domestic market.

IMAX also presented four new movies shot specifically for its format, including major releases like “Superman and Fantastic Four: First Steps” and successfully brought back “F1: The Movie” to its theaters.

Additionally, the company diversified its programming with eight alternative content titles. This lineup featured popular concert films such as “The Grateful Dead Movie,” re-releases of Hollywood classics like “Jaws” and “Apollo 13,” as well as exclusive live-streamed events with performers like Dead & Company.

Technology Products and Services revenues increased 4% year-on-year to $60.4 million.

IMAX accelerated its global expansion during the third quarter of 2025, installing 38 new systems. This brings the year-to-date total to 95 system installations, an 8% increase from the 88 systems installed during the same period in 2024.

The company’s commercial network also grew, expanding to 1,759 locations worldwide from 1,714 a year ago.

Looking ahead, IMAX reported a substantial backlog of 478 system orders, signaling strong continued demand for its theater technology. Of the installations completed so far this year, 43 were direct sales, up from 35 in the prior-year period.

The company generated $67.5 million in operating cash flow for the quarter. It held $143 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond stated that the company is experiencing a breakout period. He explained that its strategic programming led to its best third quarter in history. Gelfond emphasized that while the overall domestic box office declined by 11%, IMAX’s domestic box office grew by a remarkable 29%, and its global box office surged by 50% during the same period.

Looking ahead, Gelfond said he believes the best is yet to come, pointing to a massive 2026 film slate that includes highly anticipated tentpoles like “The Odyssey, Dune Part Three” and “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” for which IMAX is a central partner in filmmaking and distribution.

Price Action: IMAX shares are up 3.17% at $33.08 at the last check on Thursday.

