Roper Technologies Slides As Sales Lag Estimates, Outlook Tightens

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) stock dropped on Thursday after it reported third-quarter results.

It clocked quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $5.14, beating the street view of $5.11. Quarterly sales of $2.017 billion missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.024 billion.

Revenue increased by 14% year over year, with an 8% contribution from acquisitions and a 6% increase in organic revenue.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $320.0 million and net inventories worth $140.8 million.

Roper Technologies’ long-term debt (net of the current portion) as of quarter-end was $9.15 billion, up from $6.58 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Buyback: Roper’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $3 billion of the company’s common stock.

CEO Neil Hunn announced that the company’s underlying earnings are tracking toward the high end of its previous guidance.

He noted that the company achieved this strong performance despite challenges from the government shutdown and some project delays at Neptune.

During the quarter, Hunn highlighted that the company made a strategic technology investment by acquiring Convoy, a move designed to transform its DAT division into a digital freight marketplace. He added that the company also purchased Orchard Software and is now integrating it into its Clinisys laboratory software business.

Outlook

Roper Technologies expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $19.90-$19.95 (compared to the prior forecast of $19.90-$20.05) versus the $20.01 analyst consensus estimate.

It reiterated its full-year total revenue growth outlook to ~13% or $7.95 billion compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. It now expects an organic revenue growth of approximately 6% (compared to the prior forecast of +6-7%).

The company anticipates adjusted EPS of $5.11-$5.16 for the fourth quarter, compared to the $5.25 analyst consensus estimate.

ROP Price Action: Roper Technologies shares were down 7.26% at $472.02 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $492.25, according to Benzinga Pro data.

