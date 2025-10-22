Thermo Fisher's Upbeat Earnings Suggest Worst Is Over For Scientific Tools Sector, Analyst Says

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.79 per share, beating the street view of $5.49.

Quarterly sales of $11.12 billion increased 5% year-over-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Organic revenue growth was 3%.

“Looking ahead, we’re in a great position to deliver on our 2025 objectives …” said Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The company said it delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, demonstrating the strength of its proven growth strategy, the power of its PPI Business System and continued active management.

Life Sciences Solutions sales increased 8.4% to $2.59 billion. Analytical Instruments jumped 4.7% to $1.89 billion.

Specialty Diagnostics revenues reached $1.17 billion, up 4%, and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services sales were up 4% to $5.97 billion.

Guidance

During an earnings conference call, Thermo Fisher Scientific expects 2025 sales of $44.1 billion-$44.5 billion, up from prior guidance of $43.6 billion-$44.2 billion and higher than the consensus of $43.99 billion.

The company sees its annual profit per share of $22.60-$22.86 compared to prior guidance of $22.22-$22.84 per share and a consensus of $22.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific expects annual China revenue to decrease between mid- and high-single digits.

Analyst Take

William Blair said revenue came in comfortably above its model thanks to strength in Life Science Solutions and Analytical Instruments.

The top-line beat, along with better-than-expected margins in each of Thermo's four segments, led to adjusted EBIT coming in 7% above William Blair’s target and adjusted earnings easily clearing William Blair’s $5.50 estimate.

Analyst Matt Larew said, “Like Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Thermo's third-quarter print supports the narrative that the worst is over in tools, though the guidance update on the call (along with additional color on 2026) will frame expectations for the rate of recovery…”

TMO Price Action: Thermo Fisher Scientific stock is up 1% at $563.58 at publication on Wednesday.

