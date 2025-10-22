Amphenol Raises Full-Year 2025 Guidance, Expects Strong Q4 Sales And Record Margins, Shares Surge 8%

Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) stock gained after it reported its fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday.

Quarterly sales increased by 53% year-on-year to $6.19 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. This was driven by strong organic growth in virtually all of its end markets, including exceptional organic growth in the IT datacom market, as well as contributions from its acquisition program.

Also Read: Jim Cramer Says Amphenol, EMCOR Group Are Worth Holding On To

Adjusted EPS of 93 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 80 cents.

The adjusted operating margin for the quarter reached a record 27.5%, up from 21.9% Y/Y.

Amphenol held $3.89 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2025.

During the second quarter, the company purchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $153 million and paid dividends of $201 million, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders of approximately $354 million.

Dividend: On October 21, 2025, Amphenol’s Board of Directors approved a 52% increase in its quarterly dividend, to $0.25 per share from $0.165 per share. The new dividend amount will be paid on January 7, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2025.

Outlook: Amphenol expects fourth-quarter sales of $6.000 billion-$6.100 billion. This represents a 39% to 41% increase Y/Y, and the street view pegs expectations at $5.695 billion.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.89 to $0.91, representing a 62%–65% year-over-year increase. The analyst consensus estimate stands at 80 cents.

For the full year 2025, Amphenol expects sales of $22.660 billion to $22.760 billion, implying a 49% to 50% increase Y/Y, while adjusted EPS of $3.26 to $3.28, denoting a 72%to 74% increase Y/Y. The analyst consensus estimates for sales were $21.725 billion, and adjusted EPS were $3.05.

APH Price Action: Amphenol stock is up 8.33% to $134.80 at publication on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock