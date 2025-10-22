Tesla's Q3 Results Divides Analysts: Tom Nash Says Stock Is Going To $900 In 12 Months 'At Most'

With Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) expected to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday after markets close, leading analysts are making their predictions and weighing in on the company’s prospects.

Tesla To Beat Consensus Estimates

According to prominent Tesla analyst Troy Teslike, the EV giant is set to beat analyst consensus estimates across the board during its third-quarter results.

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Teslike, who is known for accurate outlooks and predictions on Tesla’s performance, forecasted a Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.66, against consensus estimates at $0.59 per share. They expect the company to generate $28.4 billion in revenue, which was again ahead of analyst consensus at $27.3 billion.

The only metric where Teslike’s projections trail other analysts is gross margins, where they expect 17.2%, which is below others at 17.3%.

Markets ‘Got A Little Too Carried Away’ By The Robotaxi Hype

Morningstar’s Senior Equity Analyst Seth Goldstein, who maintains a sell rating on the stock, believes the market may be pricing in too much too soon.

“We think the market’s got a little too carried away with enthusiasm for the robotaxi,” Goldstein said, speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime on Tuesday.

He said that he was skeptical of a full robotaxi launch this year, adding that it was unlikely that it “will be launched without safety drivers in the car and without any parameters or geo-fencing.”

Goldstein pointed out that Tesla's autonomous vehicle technology is “still a few years away because the product’s in early testing.” The stock, however, appears to be assuming that Tesla will “surpass Waymo” and “start to take some of Uber and Lyft’s market share.”

While reiterating his “Sell” rating on the stock, Goldstein acknowledged that “there’s a lot to like about Tesla,” citing optimism around long-term developments like Optimus humanoid robots and the company's battery business.

‘Tesla Is Heading To $900’ Within A Year

Long-time Tesla bull, Tom Nash, made a bold prediction on Tuesday, saying that the company’s stock could more than double from its current levels, heading to $900 per share within “6 to 12 months at most.”

“The bottom line is quite simple. Tesla is heading to $900 per share,” Nash said in his new video, adding that “It's going to get there whether you like it or not. And it's going to get there a lot sooner than most people realize.”

He cited several Tesla growth drivers to justify his target, such as “AI, FSD [full self-driving], robo taxi, energy, and obviously robotics,” claiming the company is placing itself “as the leading gold standard in each of the most important secular trends we're going to experience over the next decade.”

Shares of Tesla were down 1.08% on Tuesday, closing at $442.60, but are up 0.32% in overnight trade, ahead of the company’s third-quarter results. The stock scores well in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights on the stock, its peers and competitors.

