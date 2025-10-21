Post-it maker 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results and raised its full-year guidance.

The company posted GAAP sales of $6.5 billion, up 3.5% year over year (Y/Y).

Adjusted sales came in at $6.3 billion, reflecting 3.2% Y/Y organic growth. Adjusted sales came slightly above the consensus estimate of $6.255 billion.

The adjusted operating margin expanded 170 basis points to 24.7% in the quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share rose 10% Y/Y to $2.19, topping the Street estimate of $2.07.

3M returned $900 million to shareholders during the quarter and reported adjusted free cash flow of $1.3 billion.

Segment Details

By segment, Safety & Industrial posted 5.4% adjusted sales growth to $2.92 billion, with adjusted operating margin expanding to 26.3% from 24.3%.

Transportation & Electronics’ revenue grew 4.2% Y/Y to $2.00 billion, and its adjusted operating margin contracted to 24.3% from 24.5% a year ago quarter.

The Consumer segment saw modest 0.9% Y/Y growth to $1.31 billion, with adjusted operating margin improving to 22.2% from 20.2% a year ago.

2025 Guidance

3M raised its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.95-$8.05 (prior $7.75-$8.00) versus the consensus of $7.92.

3M now expects 2025 adjusted sales organic growth of >2% (versus ~2% prior) and adjusted operating profit guidance raised to 180 to 200 bps from 150 to 200 bps guided earlier.

The company sees adjusted operating cash flow of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion with >100% adjusted free cash flow conversion.

Management Commentary

William Brown, 3M Chairman and CEO, said, “The 3M excellence model helped accelerate organic sales growth, increase margins, grow EPS double-digits, and generate robust free cash flow.”

“This progress gives us the confidence to raise our full-year margin and EPS guidance, which positions us well to achieve the strategic and financial commitments we made at our Investor Day earlier this year.”

Price Action: MMM shares were trading higher by 2.73% to $159.00 premarket at last check Tuesday.

