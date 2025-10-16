BD CFO Set To Exit Company This December, Stock Falls

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday said Chris DelOrefice, executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), will depart the company effective December 5.

The company is searching to identify a permanent successor. Vitor Roque, senior vice president of finance, business units, and corporate financial planning and analysis, has been named interim CFO and will assume the role effective upon DelOrefice’s departure.

Roque will work with DelOrefice and the company’s leadership teams to facilitate a smooth transition.

The hospital product giant reported fourth-quarter preliminary revenue of approximately $5.900 billion compared to the consensus of $5.912 billion, up 8.3% on a reported basis, 7.0% on a currency-neutral basis, and 3.9% on an organic basis.

For the fiscal 2025, the company reports preliminary sales of approximately $21.8 billion, in line with consensus, representing an increase of approximately 8.2% on a reported basis, 7.7% on an adjusted currency-neutral basis, and 2.9% on an organic basis.

Tom Polen, chairman, CEO, and president of BD, said, “While we continue to navigate a dynamic macro environment that had a greater than anticipated impact this quarter in areas we have been closely monitoring, specifically Pharmaceutical Systems vaccines and Biosciences academic and government research…I look forward to sharing more on our New BD strategy and expectations for fiscal 2026 on our upcoming earnings call.”

The company expects to deliver fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) at or above the midpoint of its previously issued guidance of $14.30-$14.45.

Price Action: BDX stock was trading lower by 3.09% to $181 at last check Thursday.

