Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) reported second-quarter 2025 gross revenue of 227.0 billion rupees ($2.56 billion), up by 1.8% year-on-year (Y/Y), topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

IT Services revenue declined by 2.1% Y/Y to $2.60 billion. EPS of 3 cents was in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Adjusted constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased by 2.6% Y/Y.

IT Services’ operating margin for the quarter was 16.7%, up 40 bps year over year. This margin was impacted by a provision of $13.1 million related to a customer’s bankruptcy.

Net income was 32.5 billion rupees ($365.6 million), up 1.2% Y/Y. Operating cash flow was at 33.9 billion rupees ($381.5 million), down by 20.7% Y/Y.

Total bookings stood at $4.69 billion, with large deal bookings worth $2.85 billion, up by 90.5% Y/Y.

Voluntary attrition was at 14.9% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Wipro’s CEO, Srini Pallia, noted that Europe and APMEA are returning to growth, with steady operating margins within the targeted band. Bookings surpassed $9.5 billion for the first half of fiscal 2026.

CFO Aparna Iyer emphasized that Wipro is gradually returning to a growth trajectory, with three of the four Strategic Market Units posting sequential growth in the second quarter.

Outlook

Wipro expects IT Services business revenue of $2.591 billion–$2.644 billion, (-0.5)% to (+1.5)% Q/Q in constant currency terms.

Wipro’s stock tanked 23% year-to-date, failing to meet the revenue consensus estimate in at least two out of the last four quarters, as macroeconomic uncertainty impacted client spending.

Price Action: WIT stock was trading higher by 0.36% to $2.750 premarket at last check Thursday.

