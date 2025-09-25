Concentrix Stock Flops On Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance

Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ: CNXC) released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell. The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance to below estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $2.86.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.48 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.45 billion.

“Our ongoing growth momentum demonstrates our strong position as a trusted provider of business transformation solutions that combine CX expertise, AI and IT services globally,” said Chris Caldwell, CEO of Concentrix.

Outlook: Concentrix is looking for fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.85 to $2.96, versus the $3.32 analyst estimate and revenue of $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion, versus $2.52 billion analyst estimate.

Concentrix lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $11.11 and $11.23, versus the $11.69 analyst estimate and raised its revenue outlook to between $9.79 billion and $9.82 billion, versus the $9.77 billion estimate.

CNXC Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Concentrix stock was down 22.44% at $42.48 in Thursday's extended trading.

