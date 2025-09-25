Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares fell Thursday despite the company reporting fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results that beat Wall Street expectations.

This positive performance was bolstered by an optimistic outlook for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year 2026.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $3.29, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.92.

Quarterly net revenue of $8.25 billion, up by 18.5% year-over-year (Y/Y), outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $7.59 billion.

Regulated Industries revenue grew 3% Y/Y, and Intelligent Infrastructure revenue climbed by 62% Y/Y. However, Connected Living & Digital Commerce revenue decreased by 14% Y/Y.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $1.93 billion.

Jabil’s core EBITDA as of quarter end was $674 million, up from $558 million a year ago.

“Fiscal 2025 was a strong year for Jabil as we grew revenue, delivered solid core margins, increased core diluted EPS, and generated robust free cash flow,” said CEO Mike Dastoor.

“Strength in AI-driven demand across capital equipment, data centers, and networking, combined with deliberate portfolio actions in Connected Living & Digital Commerce, more than offset pressures in Automotive and Renewables, highlighting the resilience of our diversified business model. These results underscore our ability to execute in a dynamic environment while continuing to advance our long-term strategy,” Dastoor added.

Outlook

Jabil expects fiscal first-quarter 2026 net revenue of $7.7 billion-$8.3 billion (compared to analyst estimate of $7.52 billion) and adjusted EPS of $2.47-$2.87 (against consensus estimate of $2.40).

The company projects fiscal 2026 net revenue of $31.3 billion (compared to analyst consensus of $29.12 billion) and adjusted EPS of $11.00 (versus consensus estimate of $9.40).

Price Action: JBL shares are trading lower by 8.52% to $206.08 at last check Thursday.

