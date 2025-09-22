Firefly Aerospace Stock Falls On First Earnings Report Since IPO

Firefly Aerospace Inc FLY reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Highlights: Firefly Aerospace, which went public in August, reported second-quarter revenue of $15.55 million, down from $21.07 million year-over-year. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share versus a loss of $4.60 per share in the prior year’s quarter, per Benzinga Pro.

“Firefly’s historic IPO last month reflects the bold culture of our generational company, which delivers on the most challenging missions in space,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.

“We’re pleased to announce our initial quarterly results as a public company, reflecting the steady progress across our launch and spacecraft products.”

Firefly raised $933.1 million in net proceeds from its IPO last month. The company had a total backlog of approximately $1.3 billion as of the end of July.

Firefly said its first Eclipse launch is expected to take place “as early as next year.” The company noted that it continues to ramp its flight cadence and production to meet strong demand for its launch services.

Firefly expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $133 million to $145 million.

Firefly executives will further discuss the quarter and provide more details on the company’s full-year outlook on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

FLY Price Action: Firefly Aerospace shares were down 7.39% in after-hours Monday, trading at $45.86 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

