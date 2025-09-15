The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN stock tumbled after it reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2025, as impairment charges and soft demand weighed on performance.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $363.348 million, down 13% from a year earlier, missing analyst estimates of $371.46 million. Organic net sales decreased 11% on volume and mix declines.

Results included $252 million in pre-tax non-cash impairment charges. The company posted an adjusted net loss of $2 million, or 2 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 3 cents. That compares with adjusted earnings of $11 million, or 13 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $20 million from $40 million.

In North America, fourth-quarter sales dropped 21% to $206 million, with organic sales down 14% on declines in snacks and meal prep. Gross margin contracted to 19.2% from 22.6%. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $10 million from $21 million.

International sales remained nearly flat at $158 million, but organic sales decreased 6% due to weakness in meal prep and beverages. Gross margin slipped to 22.1% from 24.8%, and adjusted EBITDA declined to $21 million from $27 million.

By category, snacks dropped 23% in the quarter, baby and kids declined 7%, beverages were flat, meal prep fell 6%, and personal care plunged 49% on planned exits.

For fiscal 2025, net sales fell 10% year-over-year to $1.56 billion, with organic sales down 7% due to lower volume/mix and pricing pressure. Net loss widened to $531 million, or $5.89 per share, versus a loss of $75 million, or $0.84 per share, in fiscal 2024. Results included $496 million in pre-tax non-cash impairment charges.

Adjusted net income totaled $8 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with $30 million, or $0.33 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $114 million from $155 million.

For the year, snacks were down 20%, baby and kids fell 4%, beverages declined 3%, and meal prep slid 3%.

For the year, operations provided net cash of $22 million, compared with $116 million a year earlier. Free cash flow was negative $9 million for the quarter and negative $3 million for the year, versus $31 million and $83 million, respectively, in fiscal 2024.

Total debt ended the year at $705 million, down from $744 million, with net debt at $650 million.

“We are taking decisive action to optimize cash, deleverage our balance sheet, stabilize sales, and improve profitability as we recognize our performance has not met expectations,” said Interim President and CEO Alison Lewis. She outlined a turnaround strategy anchored on portfolio streamlining, innovation, pricing, revenue growth management, productivity improvements, and digital capability enhancements.

After quarter-end, Hain Celestial amended its credit agreement to raise its maximum net secured leverage ratio to 5.50x through September 30, 2025, to provide greater operational flexibility.

Price Action: HAIN shares are trading lower by 16.28% to $1.80 premarket at last check Monday.

