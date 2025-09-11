Lovesac logo on mobile
September 11, 2025 9:05 AM 2 min read

Lovesac Cuts Outlook As It Navigates 'Evolving Tariff Landscape'

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

The Lovesac Company LOVE shares tumbled in premarket trading Thursday after reporting second-quarter results that, while showing some sales resilience, highlighted margin pressures and weaker-than-expected guidance.

The furniture retailer posted a second-quarter loss of 45 cents per share, narrower than the 71-cent loss anticipated by analysts. Quarterly sales rose 2.5% year-over-year to $160.53 million, slightly above the Street’s forecast of $160.23 million.

“Looking ahead, while we balance near-term industry dynamics amidst the evolving tariff landscape with our ongoing secular tailwinds, we remain confident in our objective to deliver meaningful long-term value as we aim to build the most loved home brand in America,” said CEO Shawn Nelson.

Also Read: Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session

Second-quarter sales were primarily driven by an increase of 0.9% in omni-channel comparable net sales and the net addition of 16 new showrooms.

During the second quarter, Lovesac opened six additional showrooms and closed three showrooms.

Quarterly gross profit fell 1.9% year over year to $90.6 million. Gross margin slumped by 260 basis points to 56.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA slumped 44.1% in the quarter under review to $837,000.

The company posted an operating loss of $8.8 million in the quarter under review, slightly higher than the $8.4 million loss a year earlier.

Operating margin slipped to -5.5% of net sales from -5.3% last year.

The cash and equivalents balance as of August 3 was $34.2 million, as compared to $72.1 million in the year-ago period.

Total merchandise inventory at the end of the quarter was $124.0 million.

Outlook

Lovesac cut its fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS guidance to $0.52-$1.05, down from the prior view of $0.80-$1.36 and below the $1.04 consensus.

The company also narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales forecast to $710 million-$740 million, compared with its prior range of $700 million-$750 million and a $726 million estimate.

Price Action: LOVE shares are trading lower by 14.89% to $17.66 premarket at last check Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

LOVE Logo
LOVEThe Lovesac Co
$17.60-15.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.35
Growth
98.19
Quality
39.70
Value
72.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved