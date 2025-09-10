Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM shares are trading higher after the company released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Oxford Industries reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $1.18.

Quarterly revenue came in $403.14 million which missed the consensus estimate of $410.850 million.

Oxford Industries reported the following:

Full-price direct-to-consumer sales decreased 4% to $292 million versus the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Full-price retail sales of $143 million were 6% lower than the prior-year period.

E-commerce sales of $150 million were 2% lower than the prior-year period.

Wholesale sales of $61 million were 6% lower than the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Outlet sales of $20 million were 4% lower than the prior-year period.

Food and beverage sales of $29 million were comparable to the prior-year period.

“Our teams executed well in a dynamic trade and tariff environment, delivering sales within our guidance range and an adjusted EPS above our guidance range for the second quarter driven by better-than-expected gross margins,” said Tom Chubb, CEO.

“We have moved quickly to diversify our sourcing as well as to pull some inventory receipts forward and calibrate pricing with care to help partially offset the impact on product costs from the incremental tariffs and evolving trade environment that has emerged this year,” Chubb added.

OXM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Oxford Industries stock was up 12.74% at $45.55 in Wednesday's extended trading.

