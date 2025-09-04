UiPath SignLogo On Building
September 4, 2025

UiPath Stock Climbs After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

UiPath, Inc. PATH released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details:  UiPath reported quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of eight cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $362 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $347.53 million and is up from revenue of $316.25 million from the prior year’s quarter.

UiPath reported the following Q2 highlights:

  • ARR of $1.723 billion as of July 31, 2025, increased 11% year-over-year.
  • Net new ARR of $31 million.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate of 108%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 84%.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $62 million.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $45 million.

“We delivered a strong second quarter with ARR growing 11% year-over-year to $1.723 billion, reflecting the team’s improved execution and the growing momentum of our agentic capabilities,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath CEO.

“Our continued innovation and best-in-class products are enabling customers across industries to move beyond pilots into production deployments, orchestrating agents, robots and humans to achieve real outcomes,” Dines added.

Outlook: UiPath raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $1.571 billion and $1.576 billion, versus the $1.566 billion estimate.

PATH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, UiPath stock was up 2.49% at $11.12 in Thursday's extended trading. 

