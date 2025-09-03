Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Moves After Q3 Earnings Beat

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE released its third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Hewlett Packard reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 43 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $9.13 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $8.49 billion and is up from revenue of $7.710 billion from the same period last year.

Hewlett Packard reported the following segment results for the third quarter:

Server revenue was $4.9 billion, up 16% from the prior-year period.

Networking revenue was $1.7 billion, up 54% from the prior-year period.

Hybrid Cloud revenue was $1.5 billion, up 12% from the prior-year period.

Financial Services revenue was $886 million, up 1% from the prior-year period.

“HPE delivered record-breaking revenue and improved profitability this quarter as we marked a major milestone by closing our acquisition of Juniper Networks,” said Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE.

“Customer demand stretched broadly across our portfolio and was particularly strong in our Server and Networking segments. As we enter a new chapter at HPE, we are focused on capturing the tremendous market opportunity through execution that delivers strong, consistent shareholder value,” Neri added.

Outlook: Hewlett Packard raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $1.88 and $1.92, versus the $1.85 analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $34.34 billion and $34.94 billion, versus the $33.45 billion estimate.

HPE Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Hewlett Packard stock was up 0.53% at $22.94 in Wednesday's extended trading.

