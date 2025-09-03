C3is Plunges Nearly 6% After-Hours Following $5.3 Million Q2 Loss, But CEO Underscores 'Tariff-Proof' Fleet As Key Advantage Amid US-China Tensions

Shares of C3is Inc. CISS dropped nearly 6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the maritime shipping company reported a net loss of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Despite the market's reaction, CEO Diamantis Andriotis used the earnings call to highlight the company's strategic resilience, underscoring its tariff-proof fleet as a key advantage amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

Check out CISS stock price over here.

C3is Swings To Q2 Loss On Warrant Charge

The reported net loss was driven entirely by a non-cash accounting item—a $6.4 million unrealized loss on the fair value of warrants.

Excluding this charge, C3is posted an adjusted net income of $1.1 million for the quarter on voyage revenues of $10.7 million.

Fleet Remain Unaffected By Newly-Imposed Tariffs

In the face of what he termed “significant geopolitical volatility,” Andriotis focused on the unique composition of the company's fleet, which consists of three dry bulk carriers and one Aframax oil tanker.

He stressed that since “None of the vessels… were built in Chinese shipyards,” they are “not affected by the newly-imposed tariffs” from the United States. Company management further characterized this as a “significant positive shift for our fleet,” insulating it from a major source of global market disruption.

See Also: C3is Q2 Adj. EPS $(0.51) Down From $6.15 YoY

C3is Is ‘Fully Delevered’

Andriotis also emphasized the company's pristine balance sheet, noting that C3is is “fully delevered,” a rarity in the capital-intensive shipping industry.

He confirmed that the company has met all its capital expenditure obligations, totaling $59.2 million since its inception, “without resorting to bank loans.” This financial discipline, he argued, “provides a strong foundation for our future growth.”

While seaborne dry bulk trade has seen a modest decline, C3is believes its debt-free status and strategically sourced fleet provide the “foundations that are adaptable to this changing environment.”

Price Action

It reported a revenue of $10.74 million, down from $10.83 million in the same quarter last year. Whereas the shipping firm reported an earnings loss of 51 cents per share, compared to the $6.15 per share from the same quarter last year.

The stock fell 2.75% on Tuesday and 5.81% in after-hours. It has declined 69.48% year-to-date and 83.16% over a year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CISS maintains a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. However, the stock scores well on value rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.74% at $640.27, while the QQQ declined 0.84% to $565.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Wednesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading in a mixed manner.

Read Next

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock