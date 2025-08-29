Affirm Stock 'Firing On All Pistons' After Record-Breaking Q4

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock surged on Friday after the company delivered a record-breaking fourth quarter for fiscal 2025.

Record-Breaking Quarter

Affirm reported earnings of 20 cents per share, almost twice what analysts had predicted, and quarterly revenue surged 33% year-over-year to $876 million, also surpassing expectations.

CEO Max Levchin celebrated Affirm's growth on the company's earnings call Thursday evening.

"We didn't just crush this quarter, we actually set a new record in most of our metrics, which is unusual. Fiscal Q2 is the normal peak, but this is Q4 and yet it is the record … Just to tell you that our growth is accelerating and we are firing on all pistons," Levchin declared.

A major contributor to Affirm’s success is its high rate of repeat customers, which accounted for 95% of transactions in the fourth quarter.

"That setup really allows us to focus on underwriting the consumer here today, where they are and making sure that we’re instrumented to catch changes in the future," the CEO said.

He added that Affirm maintains a watchful eye on the consumer's ability to repay, given the short duration of its loans.

"Credit is job number one. … The team still gets, the executive team still gets a full credit performance update every single Monday and anytime the disturbance in the force, we move that from once a week to three times a week and daily," Levchin said.

The CEO noted that U.S. consumers remain resilient and spending is strong.

"We feel quite excellent about our ability to get paid back on time," he said.

Expansion Ahead

Affirm is actively rolling out new markets with a reusable technology platform and leveraging global partnerships while maintaining a partner-centric marketing approach

Affirm is now piloting its Shopify model in the U.K. and foresees further international growth.

"If we drew a map, it would look like Europe," Levchin said.

AFRM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Affirm shares were up 13.01% at $90.40 at the time of publication on Friday.

