Affirm logo on phone screen against a computer screen
August 29, 2025 11:25 AM 2 min read

Affirm Stock 'Firing On All Pistons' After Record-Breaking Q4

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock surged on Friday after the company delivered a record-breaking fourth quarter for fiscal 2025. 

Record-Breaking Quarter

Affirm reported earnings of 20 cents per share, almost twice what analysts had predicted, and quarterly revenue surged 33% year-over-year to $876 million, also surpassing expectations.

Read Next: CoreWeave Stock Surges As Nvidia’s AI Revenue Fires Up 

CEO Max Levchin celebrated Affirm's growth on the company's earnings call Thursday evening. 

"We didn't just crush this quarter, we actually set a new record in most of our metrics, which is unusual. Fiscal Q2 is the normal peak, but this is Q4 and yet it is the record … Just to tell you that our growth is accelerating and we are firing on all pistons," Levchin declared. 

A major contributor to Affirm’s success is its high rate of repeat customers, which accounted for 95% of transactions in the fourth quarter. 

"That setup really allows us to focus on underwriting the consumer here today, where they are and making sure that we’re instrumented to catch changes in the future," the CEO said. 

He added that Affirm maintains a watchful eye on the consumer's ability to repay, given the short duration of its loans. 

"Credit is job number one. … The team still gets, the executive team still gets a full credit performance update every single Monday and anytime the disturbance in the force, we move that from once a week to three times a week and daily," Levchin said. 

The CEO noted that U.S. consumers remain resilient and spending is strong. 

"We feel quite excellent about our ability to get paid back on time," he said.

Expansion Ahead

Affirm is actively rolling out new markets with a reusable technology platform and leveraging global partnerships while maintaining a partner-centric marketing approach

Affirm is now piloting its Shopify model in the U.K. and foresees further international growth.

"If we drew a map, it would look like Europe," Levchin said. 

AFRM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Affirm shares were up 13.01% at $90.40 at the time of publication on Friday. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$90.5013.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.60
Growth
86.78
Quality
N/A
Value
23.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved