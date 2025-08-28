Gap Sign On Building Exterior
August 28, 2025 5:39 PM 1 min read

Gap Stock Slides On Q2 Earnings: Key Details From The Report

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Gap Inc GAP reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

  • Q2 Revenue: $3.73 billion, in line with estimates
  • Q2 EPS: 57 cents, versus estimates of 55 cents

GAP shares are retreating from recent levels. Get the complete analysis here.

Net sales were flat on a year-over-year basis as store sales fell 1% and online sales increased 3%. The company said comparable sales were up 1% year-over-year.

Gap generated $308 million in cash from operations and $127 million in free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the period with $2.4 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, up 13% year-over-year.

“In the second quarter, Gap Inc. overdelivered on profit expectations and achieved our topline goals. With positive comps for the sixth consecutive quarter, fueled by our three largest brands Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic, it’s clear our strategy is working,” said Richard Dickson, president and CEO of Gap.

Outlook: Gap expects third-quarter revenue to be between $3.86 billion and $3.90 billion versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $3.91 billion. The company also affirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $15.25 billion to $15.40 billion versus estimates of $15.33 billion.

Gap’s earnings call for the second quarter started at 5 p.m. ET.

GAP Price Action: Gap shares were down 6.27% in after-hours, trading at $20.32 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.

GAP Logo
GAPGap Inc
$20.45-8.30%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
28.85
Growth
81.06
Quality
90.70
Value
87.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved