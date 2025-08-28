Petco store exterior
August 28, 2025 5:26 PM 1 min read

Petco Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF released its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Petco Health and Wellness reported quarterly earnings of five cents per share, which beat the Street estimate for losses of one cent.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.48 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49 billion and is down from revenue of $1.52 billion from the same period last year.

Petco reported the following metrics for the second quarter:

  • Net sales of $1.5 billion decreased 2.3% year-over-year in line with the company’s second quarter outlook
  • Comparable sales decreased 1.4% year over year
  • Gross profit margin expanded approximately 120 basis points to 39.3% as a percentage of net sales
  • Operating income improved $40.6 million to $43 million

“For the second quarter, we once again delivered against our commitments, enabling us to raise our earnings outlook for the full year. The first half of this year established a solid foundation for our transformation as we continued to strengthen our economic model and improve retail operating fundamentals,” said Joel Anderson, Petco’s CEO.

WOOF Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Petco stock was up 17.96% at $3.81 in Thursday's extended trading. 

