August 28, 2025 5:03 PM 2 min read

IREN Stock Rallies After Strong Q4 Earnings Beat, NVIDIA Preferred Partner Status

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
IREN Limited IREN released its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Iren reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 14 cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $187.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $186.53 million and is up from revenue of $52.76 million from the same period last year.

The company announced it has achieved NVIDIA Corp. NVDA Preferred Partner status.

Iren reported the following highlights from the fourth quarter:

  • Approaching $1.25 billion total annualized revenue with scope for further growth ahead
    • >$1 billion annualized revenue from Bitcoin mining under current mining economics
    • $200-$250 million annualized revenue from AI Cloud at 10.9k NVIDIA GPUs by December 2025
  • Capacity to deploy >60,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs across existing British Columbia data centers, and >19,000 GB300s at Horizon 1
  • Secured a second round of GPU financing for 100% of hardware purchase price, with further financing workstreams underway

“FY25 was a breakout year financially and operationally, with record results that included strong net income and more than 10x EBITDA growth,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-CEO of IREN.

“We expanded our contracted, grid-connected power to nearly 3GW, more than tripled operating data center capacity to 810MW, and completed our 50 EH/s expansion – all while laying the foundation for rapid growth in our AI Cloud business to more than 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs,” Roberts added.

IREN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, IREN stock was up 7.94% at $24.87 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Overview
