Iren reports quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 14 cents.
Quarterly revenue clocks in at $187.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $186.53 million .
IREN Limited IREN released its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Iren reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 14 cents.
Quarterly revenue clocked in at $187.3 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $186.53 million and is up from revenue of $52.76 million from the same period last year.
The company announced it has achieved NVIDIA Corp. NVDA Preferred Partner status.
Iren reported the following highlights from the fourth quarter:
- Approaching $1.25 billion total annualized revenue with scope for further growth ahead
- >$1 billion annualized revenue from Bitcoin mining under current mining economics
- $200-$250 million annualized revenue from AI Cloud at 10.9k NVIDIA GPUs by December 2025
- Capacity to deploy >60,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs across existing British Columbia data centers, and >19,000 GB300s at Horizon 1
- Secured a second round of GPU financing for 100% of hardware purchase price, with further financing workstreams underway
“FY25 was a breakout year financially and operationally, with record results that included strong net income and more than 10x EBITDA growth,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-CEO of IREN.
“We expanded our contracted, grid-connected power to nearly 3GW, more than tripled operating data center capacity to 810MW, and completed our 50 EH/s expansion – all while laying the foundation for rapid growth in our AI Cloud business to more than 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs,” Roberts added.
IREN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, IREN stock was up 7.94% at $24.87 in Thursday's extended trading.
