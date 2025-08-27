Nutanix Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Report

Nutanix Inc. NTNX released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Nutanix reported quarterly revenue of $653.26 million, which beat the analyst estimate of $641.51 million and is up from revenue of $547.95 million from the same period last year.

Nutanix announced Finanz Informatik, the digitalization partner of the German Savings Bank Finance Group, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Nutanix and signed a long-term contract. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Our fourth quarter was a good finish to a fiscal year in which we delivered high-teens top line growth and added over 2,700 new customers,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, CEO of Nutanix.

“In fiscal 2025, we also made progress with respect to partnerships, signing new or enhanced agreements with AWS, Pure Storage, NVIDIA and Google, and continued to innovate across our cloud platform, including modern applications and AI,” Ramaswami added.

NTNX Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nutanix stock was down 4.45% at $66.50 in Wednesday's extended trading.

