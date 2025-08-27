NetApp Sign On headquarters building
August 27, 2025 5:17 PM 2 min read

NetApp Reports Q1 Earnings, Shares Fall Despite 'Solid Start' To Year

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

NetApp Inc NTAP reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the period.

NTAP shares are down after-hours. See what’s going on here.

Q1 Highlights: NetApp reported first-quarter revenue of $1.56 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.55 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The data infrastructure company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, beating estimates of $1.54 per share.

Total revenue was up 1% year-over-year. Billings grew 4% year-over-year to $1.51 billion. The company generated $673 million in cash from operations and $620 million of free cash flow during the quarter.

NetApp ended the period with $3.32 billion in total cash and cash equivalents.

“We delivered a solid start to fiscal year 2026 as organizations are increasingly choosing NetApp to build future-proof AI-ready data infrastructure. By helping customers modernize with cutting-edge and cyber-resilient storage solutions, we have taken the lead position in the all-flash market,” said George Kurian, CEO of NetApp.

What’s Next: NetApp said it will pay its next cash dividend of 52 cents per share on Oct. 22 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 3.

The company guided for second-quarter revenue of $1.62 billion to $1.77 billion. NetApp expects second-quarter earnings to be in the range of $1.84 to $1.94 per share.

The company also guided for full-year revenue of $6.63 billion to $6.88 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.60 to $7.90 per share.

NetApp executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

NTAP Price Action: NetApp shares were down 5.79% in after-hours, trading at $105.30 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Overview
