Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: ) shares are moving higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and issued strong guidance.

Q2 Revenue: $1.03 billion, versus estimates of $992.7 million

Q2 Adjusted EPS: 81 cents, versus estimates of 61 cents

Total revenue was up 23.7% year-over-year, while comparable sales increased 12.4% year-over-year. The company reported operating income of $52.4 million in the second quarter.

Five Below opened 32 new stores in the quarter, bringing total locations up to 1,858 at quarter’s end. The company ended the period with approximately $562.75 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“These results demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy and are a testament to the hard work, dedication and tight collaboration of our teams across the company, especially in an ever-changing tariff environment,” said Winnie Park, CEO of Five Below.

“We have been maniacally focused on executing with excellence, specifically curating Wow! newness in our assortment, simplifying our pricing while maintaining extreme value, improving in-stock levels and optimizing product flow.”

Guidance: Five Below expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $950 million to $970 million versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $929.91 million. The company sees third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 12 cents to 24 cents per share versus estimates of 2 cents per share.

Five Below raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion to a new range of $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion versus estimates of $4.45 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast from a prior range of $4.25 to $4.72 per share to a range of $4.76 to $5.16 per share versus estimates of $4.75 per share.

Five Below’s management team is currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

FIVE Price Action: Five Below shares were up 1.97% in after-hours on Wednesday, trading at $147.25 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

