PVH Stock Climbs After Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates: Details

PVH Corp. PVH released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: PVH reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.

Quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion beat the $2.12 billion Street estimate.

For the second quarter, PVH reported:

Tommy Hilfiger revenue increased 4% compared to the prior year period.

Calvin Klein revenue increased 5% compared to the prior year period.

Direct-to-consumer revenue increased 4% compared to the prior year period.

Wholesale revenue increased 6% compared to the prior year period.

Inventory increased 13% compared to the prior year period, reflecting an improvement as compared to the 19% increase in the first quarter of 2025.

“In the second quarter, through our disciplined execution of our PVH+ Plan, we continued to lean further into Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger’s iconic brand strength and we grew revenue 4% with better-than-expected non-GAAP EBIT margins,” said CEO Stefan Larsson.

Outlook: PVH reaffirmed its fiscal year EPS outlook of a range of $10.75 to $11, which includes an estimated net negative impact related to the tariffs currently in place for goods coming into the U.S., including an unmitigated impact of approximately $1.15 per share compared to approximately $1.05 previously.

PVH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PVH stock was up 4.91% at $86.54 in Tuesday's extended trading.

