What's Going On With Buckle Stock Friday?

- Q2 EPS hit $0.89, beating estimates as sales rose 8.3% YoY.
- Comparable store net sales grew 7.3%, online sales up 17.7%.
Buckle, Inc. BKE shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported second-quarter results that surpassed analyst expectations.
The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of 89 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 81 cents.
Quarterly sales of $305.74 million (+8.3% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $290.05 million.
Net income for the second quarter was $45.0 million, compared with net income of $39.3 million a year ago.
Comparable store net sales rose 7.3% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025.
Online sales climbed 17.7% to $43.6 million from $37.0 million.
Gross profit in the quarter under review was $145.009 million, higher than $132.534 million a year ago.
Income from operations totaled $56.341 million, higher than $48.260 million in the year-ago period.
The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $297.811 million, higher than $287.266 million in the year-ago period. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $142.486 million, higher than $131.418 million a year ago.
Price Action: BKE shares are trading higher by 1.49% to $55.67 at last check Friday.
