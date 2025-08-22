Buckle store projecting sign
August 22, 2025 10:17 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Buckle Stock Friday?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Buckle, Inc. BKE shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported second-quarter results that surpassed analyst expectations.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of 89 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 81 cents.

Quarterly sales of $305.74 million (+8.3% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $290.05 million.

Net income for the second quarter was $45.0 million, compared with net income of $39.3 million a year ago.

Also Read: BJ’s Wholesale Club Memberships Hit Record High, Yet Sales Miss Knocks Shares Lower

Comparable store net sales rose 7.3% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025.

Online sales climbed 17.7% to $43.6 million from $37.0 million.

Gross profit in the quarter under review was $145.009 million, higher than $132.534 million a year ago.

Income from operations totaled $56.341 million, higher than $48.260 million in the year-ago period.

Net income for the second quarter was $45.0 million, compared with net income of $39.3 million in the year-ago period.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $297.811 million, higher than $287.266 million in the year-ago period. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $142.486 million, higher than $131.418 million a year ago.

Price Action: BKE shares are trading higher by 1.49% to $55.67 at last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by melissamn via Shutterstock

BKE Logo
BKEBuckle Inc
$55.531.24%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.78
Growth
89.81
Quality
56.09
Value
62.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved