Intuit Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings: The Details

Intuit Inc INTU reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

Q4 Highlights: Intuit reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.83 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The QuickBooks, Credit Karma and TurboTax parent company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 20% on a year-over-year basis. Here's a breakdown of revenue by segment.

Global Business Solutions : $3 billion, up 18%

: $3 billion, up 18% Credit Karma: $649 million, up 34%

$649 million, up 34% Consumer Group : $137 million, up 21%

: $137 million, up 21% Total Online Ecosystem: $2.2 billion, up 21%

Intuit repurchased $2.8 billion of its stock in fiscal 2025. The company’s board approved a $3.2 billion repurchase authorization, bringing the total authorization up to $5.3 billion remaining. The company said its board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, payable on Oct. 17.

Intuit ended the quarter with $4.6 billion in total cash and investments and $6 billion of debt.

“Our virtual team of AI agents and AI-enabled human experts are powering success for consumers and businesses. We could not be more excited about the opportunity ahead,” said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit.

What’s Next: Intuit expects first-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion to $4.41 billion versus estimates of $3.81 billion. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.12 per share versus estimates of $3.06 per share.

Intuit anticipates fiscal year 2026 revenue of $21 billion to $21.19 billion versus estimates of $18.75 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $22.98 and $23.18 per share versus estimates of $20.09 per share.

Intuit executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

INTU Price Action: Intuit shares were down 5.83% in after-hours, trading at $657.06 at publication time on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

