What's Going On With RTX Corporation Stock Today?

RTX Corporation‘s RTX Raytheon unit agreed to join Diehl Defence to produce components of the Stinger missile in Europe.

The partnership marks a significant step in expanding production of the widely used air defense weapon as demand increases globally.

The agreement provides a framework for extending the manufacturing of Stinger missiles at Diehl Defence's facilities.

Also Read: RTX Lifts Sales Outlook On Strong Backlog, Segment Growth

According to Benzinga Pro, RTX stock has gained over 31% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA.

The Stinger system, recognized for its effectiveness against short-range airborne threats, is currently fielded by 24 countries. This includes Germany and nine other NATO members.

"Stinger is the surface-to-air missile of choice for 24 countries, including Germany and nine other NATO members," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. He added that unprecedented demand reflects the system's proven record in combat.

Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch said relaunching Stinger production fits into the company's expertise in ground-based air defense systems.

The firm is evaluating ways to expand output both at its existing sites and potentially new locations.

Raytheon has invested in upgrading Stinger throughout the program's life, enhancing accuracy and control systems to maintain an operational advantage over evolving threats.

Alongside the Stinger partnership, Raytheon recently completed a successful 360-degree flight test of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS).

The test showcased integration with the Integrated Battle Command System and a PAC-3 MSE missile intercept.

The company highlighted that LTAMDS, supported by the Large Tactical Power Source, can deliver full battlespace coverage, enabling defenses against drones, advanced aircraft, and ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles.

Raytheon has now conducted nine successful LTAMDS flight tests, each more complex than the last, underscoring the system's readiness for real-world scenarios.

In April 2025, the U.S. Army designated LTAMDS as a program of record, and Poland became its first international customer in 2024.

Several other nations are preparing to add the system to their defense networks, while Raytheon continues to boost production capacity to meet rising demand.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading lower by 0.32% to $155.00 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Also Read:

Image: Shutterstock