- Q2 sales of $1.242B missed analyst expectations of $1.266B.
- FY2025 EPS and revenue guidance both lowered below Street estimates.
- Get the latest proven ETF strategies to target and profit from summer volatility before the next big market swing.
Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO shares are trading lower on Friday.
The company reported a second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents, which is in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly sales of $1.242 billion (+1.5% year over year) missed the Street view of $1.266 billion.
“Macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting consumer demand have continued to pressure the bread category,” said Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO of Flowers Foods.
Also Read: US Retail Sales Rise In July As Consumers Spend Despite Tariffs
Pricing/mix decreased 1.2% in the quarter under review, while volume declined 2.4%.
Net income decreased 12.8% to $58.4 million, representing 4.7% of sales, an 80-basis point decrease, primarily due to greater outside purchases, increased workforce-related costs, and higher interest expense.
Adjusted net income decreased 16% to $63.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% to $137.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.1% of net sales, down 60 basis points.
“We are proactively working to mitigate this weakness with disciplined cost savings efforts,” the CEO added.
Simple Mills contributed $61.4 million in net sales, with a net loss of $2.1 million.
The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $11.045 million.
Long-term debt as of quarter-end expanded to $1.749 billion, compared with $1.021 billion as of December 28, 2024.
Outlook
Flowers Foods cut its FY2025 adjusted EPS forecast to $1.00–$1.10, down from its prior view of $1.05–$1.15. The revised outlook compares with the consensus estimate of $1.09.
The company also lowered its FY2025 sales guidance to a range of $5.021 billion–$5.083 billion from $5.079 billion–$5.170 billion. This new sales forecast falls short of the Street’s expectation of $5.310 billion.
Price Action: FLO shares are trading lower by 2.63% to $16.11 at last check Friday.
Read Next:
Photo by Kritchai7752 via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.