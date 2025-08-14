August 14, 2025 5:22 PM 1 min read

KULR Technology Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings After Bitcoin Treasury Company Tops Estimates

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

KULR Technology Group Inc KULR reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter after the close on Thursday, and shares are moving higher. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

KULR stock is racing ahead of the pack after-hours.

Q2 Earnings: KULR Technology reported second-quarter revenue of $3.97 million, beating estimates of $3.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said total revenue increased 63% year-over-year as product sales jumped 74%.

KULR Technology reported second-quarter earnings of 22 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share. The positive earnings results were primarily driven by a mark-to-market of the company’s Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings. KULR Technology said it now holds more than 1,035 Bitcoin.

“We continue to invest for KULR’s long-term growth and scalability. In parallel, we are executing on our Bitcoin treasury strategy. We hold over 1,035 BTC and a yield approaching 300%. We remain confident in our ability to build shareholder value through our energy management, exoskeleton and BTC strategies,” said Shawn Canter, CFO of KULR Technology Group.

KULR Technology executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

KULR Price Action: KULR Technology shares were up 15.94% after-hours, trading at $6.11 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Overview
