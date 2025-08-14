August 14, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

Quantum Computing Stock Slides After Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Quantum Computing reported quarterly losses of 26 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of six cents.  

Quarterly revenue of $61,000 missed the Street estimate of $100,000 and is down from revenue of $183,000 from the prior year’s quarter.

For the second quarter, Quantum Computing reported:

  • Operating expenses totaled $10.2 million compared to the previous year’s second quarter operating expenses of $5.3 million. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher employee-based expenses.
  • Total assets at June 30, 2025, were $426.1 million, increasing from $153.6 million at Dec. 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025, increased by $269.8 million to $348.8 million from year-end 2024. 

“We delivered meaningful commercial progress in the second quarter with new customer wins across quantum sensing, cybersecurity and AI. Our first shipments to leading research institutions and commercial enterprises in Europe, Asia and the U.S., together with our deepening engagement with NASA, underscore the growing demand for QCi’s photonic technologies and mark an important step in our commercial journey,” said interim CEO Dr. Yuping Huang.

QUBT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Quantum Computing stock was down 2.60% at $15.38 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Overview
