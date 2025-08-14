Gorilla Technology Stock Rises As Revenue Jumps 90%, Earnings Top Estimates

Gorilla Technology Group Inc GRRR reported financial results for the first half of 2025 before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

What Happened: Gorilla Technology reported revenue of $39.33 million for the first half of 2025, beating estimates of $21.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, beating estimates of 17 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong execution across key global contracts.

Gorilla said it ended the first half of the year with $26.1 million in total cash and $18.1 million in debt. The company also noted that it raised $105 million in an equity offering in July.

“Gorilla has completed the first half of 2025 with focus, strength and clear momentum … We have delivered on major programmes and signed near-term projects that will accelerate performance in 2026 and beyond,” said Jay Chandan, chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology.

Gorilla Technology highlighted the signing of three key contracts during the first half of the year, expanding its pipeline to more than $5 billion. The company said it’s in active negotiations on several additional contracts.

GRRR Price Action: Gorilla Technology shares were up 3.35% at $18.19 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: katjen/Shutterstock.com