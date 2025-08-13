August 13, 2025 5:25 PM 1 min read

dLocal Stock Rallies After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

dLocal Ltd. DLO released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

Q2 Report: dLocal reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $256.45 million, which beat the Street estimate of $229.65 million and was up from revenue of $171.27 million from the same period last year.

Read Next: Retail Crowd’s Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Archer, Rigetti, Oklo And More

Total Payment Volume reached a record $9.2 billion in the second quarter, up 53% year-over-year compared to $6 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and up 14% compared to $8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The company also announced the appointment of Lopez Perez as chief financial officer.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid growth and disciplined execution, with significant acceleration across our key financial metrics. These results are a testament to our high-growth, expanding margin, and healthy free cash flow business model, and they demonstrate the substantial value we provide to our merchants,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.

Outlook: dLocal expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be up 30% to 40% year-over-year.

DLO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, dLocal stock was up 15.48% at $13.50 in Wednesday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

DLO Logo
DLODLocal Ltd
$13.4622.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
66.56
Growth
97.15
Quality
N/A
Value
54.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved