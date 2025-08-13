dLocal Stock Rallies After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

dLocal Ltd. DLO released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

DLO stock rallies after-hours. Watch the price action here.

Q2 Report: dLocal reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $256.45 million, which beat the Street estimate of $229.65 million and was up from revenue of $171.27 million from the same period last year.

Total Payment Volume reached a record $9.2 billion in the second quarter, up 53% year-over-year compared to $6 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and up 14% compared to $8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The company also announced the appointment of Lopez Perez as chief financial officer.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid growth and disciplined execution, with significant acceleration across our key financial metrics. These results are a testament to our high-growth, expanding margin, and healthy free cash flow business model, and they demonstrate the substantial value we provide to our merchants,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.

Outlook: dLocal expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be up 30% to 40% year-over-year.

DLO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, dLocal stock was up 15.48% at $13.50 in Wednesday's extended trading.

