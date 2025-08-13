Coherent Stock Sinks On Sale Of Aerospace, Defense Business

Coherent Corp. COHR announced the sale of its aerospace and defense business for $400 million and released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at what to know:

COHR is down after-hours. See the full breakdown here.

The Sale

Coherent said it will sell its aerospace and defense business to private equity firm Advent for $400 million. The company added that proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt, which will be immediately accretive to Coherent’s EPS.

The deal is expected to close in the current quarter.

Read Next: Retail Crowd’s Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Archer, Rigetti, Oklo And More

Q4 Results

Coherent reported quarterly earnings of $1 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 91 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.52 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.5 billion and is up from revenue of $1.31 billion from the same period last year.

“We delivered a strong fiscal 2025 with revenue growth of 23% and non-GAAP EPS expansion of 191%. We believe we are well-positioned to continue to drive strong revenue and profit growth over the long-term given our exposure to key growth drivers such as AI datacenters,” said Jim Anderson, CEO.

Outlook: Coherent expects first-quarter revenue to be between $1.46 billion and $1.6 billion.

COHR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Coherent stock was down 17.53% at $94.02 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock