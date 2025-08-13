August 13, 2025 9:22 AM 1 min read

Madison Square Garden Takes Hit From Concert Slowdown, Stock Falls

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Madison Square Garden Entertainment MSGE stock dropped after it reported its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results.

The quarterly revenue declined by 17% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $154.14 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $152.24 million. 

Earnings loss per share of 57 cents missed the analyst consensus loss estimate of 49 cents.

Also Read: Madison Square Garden Delivers Revenue Beat, Sees Solid Year Ahead As Income Rises (CORRECTED)

Revenues from entertainment offerings decreased 17% Y/Y to $118.7 million, primarily due to lower event-related revenues and a decrease in revenues subject to the sharing of economics with Madison Square Garden Sports under the Arena License Agreements.

Food, beverage, and merchandise revenues declined 24% Y/Y to $26.4 million.

Event-related revenues decreased by $21.6 million due to lower concert revenues.

In addition, the company reported an adjusted operating loss of $1.3 million, versus $13.1 million profit a year ago, primarily due to the decrease in revenues. 

As of June 30, cash and equivalents stood at $43.5 million.

The company said it hosted nearly 6 million guests at more than 975 events, including concerts, special events, family shows, marquee sports, and the New York Knicks' regular season, playoff run, and the New York Rangers' regular season.

It sold about 1.1 million tickets for 200 shows of the Christmas Spectacular, generating another year of record-setting revenue. The company also repurchased approximately $40 million of its Class A common stock during the year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock gained 13% year-to-date.

Price Action: MSGE stock is trading lower by 3.03% to $39.00 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
MSGE Logo
MSGEMadison Square Garden Entertainment Corp
$39.00-3.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.10
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
30.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved