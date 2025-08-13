Madison Square Garden Entertainment MSGE stock dropped after it reported its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results.

The quarterly revenue declined by 17% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $154.14 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $152.24 million.

Earnings loss per share of 57 cents missed the analyst consensus loss estimate of 49 cents.

Also Read: Madison Square Garden Delivers Revenue Beat, Sees Solid Year Ahead As Income Rises (CORRECTED)

Revenues from entertainment offerings decreased 17% Y/Y to $118.7 million, primarily due to lower event-related revenues and a decrease in revenues subject to the sharing of economics with Madison Square Garden Sports under the Arena License Agreements.

Food, beverage, and merchandise revenues declined 24% Y/Y to $26.4 million.

Event-related revenues decreased by $21.6 million due to lower concert revenues.

In addition, the company reported an adjusted operating loss of $1.3 million, versus $13.1 million profit a year ago, primarily due to the decrease in revenues.

As of June 30, cash and equivalents stood at $43.5 million.

The company said it hosted nearly 6 million guests at more than 975 events, including concerts, special events, family shows, marquee sports, and the New York Knicks' regular season, playoff run, and the New York Rangers' regular season.

It sold about 1.1 million tickets for 200 shows of the Christmas Spectacular, generating another year of record-setting revenue. The company also repurchased approximately $40 million of its Class A common stock during the year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock gained 13% year-to-date.

Price Action: MSGE stock is trading lower by 3.03% to $39.00 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock