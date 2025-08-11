August 11, 2025 5:31 PM 1 min read

Getty Images Q2 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates, Company Remains 'On Track' To Achieve 2025 Outlook

Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the highlights from the quarter.

Q2 Earnings: Getty Images posted second-quarter revenue of $234.88 million, narrowly beating analyst estimates of $234.77 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of five cents per share, beating estimates of one cent per share.

Total revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis and annual subscription revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category.

  • Creative: $130.8 million, down 5.1% year-over-year
  • Editorial: $88.3 million, up 5.6% year-over-year

Getty said it generates $6.5 million of cash from operations. The company reported negative free cash flow of $9.6 million in the quarter. Getty ended the period with $110.3 million in cash.

“We delivered solid growth in the second quarter, driven by continued momentum in our subscription business and strong demand for our content and services with acceleration across Corporate, and a return to growth in Media,” said Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images. 

“We remain confident in our strategy and on track to achieve our 2025 outlook.”

Guidance: Getty affirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $931 million to $968 million versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $945.87 million.

GETY Price Action: Getty Images shares were down 1.75% at $1.68 in extended trading at publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

