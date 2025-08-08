Goodyear Tire Says Tariffs 'Have Overshadowed Our Success': Here's How Much Trump's Fees Cost Them

Auto supply company Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT is one of the many companies in the sector feeling the impact of tariffs on imports from President Donald Trump.

Here's what the company said during its second-quarter earnings call.

What Happened: Goodyear released second-quarter results Thursday after market close. The company reported a loss of 17 cents per share. Analysts expected a profit of 7 cents per share.

Revenue of $4.46 billion missed analyst estimates of $4.47 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

"The second quarter proved challenging in both our consumer and commercial businesses, driven by industry disruption stemming from shifts in global trade – including a surge of low-cost imports across our key markets," Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart said in the earnings report.

Goodyear only mentioned the term "tariff" once during the earnings report and it was in the forward-looking statements.

For more details on the impact tariffs had on Goodyear Tire, investors should refer to the company's earnings call. Benzinga transcribed it here.

The term “tariff” is mentioned 30 times on the earnings call, which includes comments from Stewart and CFO Christina Zamarro, as well as questions from analysts.

"We've increased pricing in the US and Canada in response to the tariffs," Stewart said in prepared remarks on the call.

Stewart said that dealers looked to stockpile imports in the second quarter given the uncertainty around tariffs.

Zamarro said the company expects higher tariffs related to its truck tire joint venture in Vietnam going forward, along with products sourced from its Brazil operations.

Zamarro said the impact of tariffs has overshadowed the company's Goodyear Forward transformation plan, which includes cost-cutting, staffing reductions, and the sale of parts of the business.

"While we continue to expect to exceed the original goals of Goodyear Forward both in terms of cost savings and in gross proceeds from asset sales, the recent disruption related to tariffs and impacts on the global supply chain have overshadowed our success," Zamarro said.

When guiding for third- and fourth-quarter results, Goodyear executives said they expect tariffs and inflation to be headwinds of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Goodyear’s annualized tariff costs are about $350 million, Zamarro said. That’s up from the company’s prior estimate. Applicable rates in Brazil and Vietnam also increased, impacting Goodyear’s commercial truck business.

Read Also: Goodyear Offloads Chemical Business To Reduce Debt, Fund Growth

Why It's Important: While Tariffs prove to be a significant headwind, both Stewart and Zamarro are optimistic.

"We're at the point in time where the tariff narrative seems to be settling down," Zamarro told an analyst.

Stewart said the company expects "conditions to stabilize in the coming quarters."

This could be good news for the company given results in recent quarters.

The company's second-quarter earnings per share miss was its second straight, after previously beating estimates in six straight quarters.

The company's Q2 revenue miss was its second straight. Goodyear has now missed analyst estimates for revenue in nine of the last 10 quarters.

GT Price Action: Goodyear stock is down 17% to $8.53 on Friday. Its 52-week trading range is $7.27 to $12.03. Goodyear stock is down 2.6% year-to-date in 2025.

