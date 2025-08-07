Take-Two Q1 Sales Beat, Guidance Up; 'Most Ambitious Pipeline' Includes GTA VI

Video game company Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO reported first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday.

Here are the highlights.

What Happened: Take-Two reported first-quarter net bookings of $1.42 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The bookings beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.31 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported that net bookings from recurring consumer spending increased 17% year-over-year, accounting for 83% of all net bookings in the quarter.

The key contributors to net bookings were "NBA 2K25," "Grand Theft Auto V," "Grand Theft Auto Online," "Toon Blast," "Match Factory," "Color Block Jam," "Empires & Puzzles," "Red Dead Redemption 2," "Red Dead Online," "Words With Friends" and "Toy Blast."

"Our outstanding first quarter results reflect ongoing demand for our core franchises and the increasingly diversified, successful nature of our business," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

What's Next: The gaming company is raising its full-year 2026 outlook. The company expects net bookings for the fiscal year to be in the range of $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion.

The company's revenue guidance calls for a range of $6.1 billion to $6.2 billion for the full fiscal year.

Full-year GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in a range of a loss of $2.40 to a loss of $2.05, versus prior guidance in a range of a loss of $2.79 to a loss of $2.45 per share.

Games listed in the pipeline include:

"NBA 2K26" – Sept. 5, 2025

"Borderlands 4" – Sept. 12, 2025

"WWE 2K26" -Fiscal 2026

"Grand Theft Auto VI" – May 26, 2026

"As we approach the release of the most ambitious pipeline in our company's history, we have exceptional confidence in our multi-year outlook and our ability to deliver meaningful shareholder returns," Zelnick said.

TTWO Price Action: Take Two stock is up 5% to $238.00 in after-hours trading Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $135.24 to $245.08.

