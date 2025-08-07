EXCLUSIVE: AdTech-Focused Inuvo Reports Smaller Loss As Sales Jump 25%

Inuvo Inc. INUV reported Thursday a second-quarter loss of 10 cents, compared to 12 cents a year ago, which is in line with the consensus estimates.

Net loss for the quarter was $1.5 million compared to a net loss of $1.7 million.

The artificial intelligence AdTech solutions provider reported sales of $22.67 million, which was below the consensus estimate of $23.73 million.

Revenues jumped 25% year over year. Revenue from the company’s two largest Platform clients and two largest Agencies & Brands clients grew year-over-year.

Also Read: Inuvo Is Better Aligned With Consumer Demand For Privacy, New Regulations: Analyst

Cost of revenue was $5.6 million, up from $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, related to higher Platform revenue.

Gross profit increased 12% to $17.1 million, representing a gross margin of 75.4%, compared to $15.3 million and a gross margin of 84.0% a year ago. The lower gross margin year-over-year was primarily due to a change in product mix. Operating expenses were $19.1 million compared to $17.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.6 million from a loss of $0.7 million in the year-ago period.

Price Action: INUV stock closed 0.76% lower at $5.25 on Thursday.

