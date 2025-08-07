Insulet Lifts Annual Forecast On Increased Adoption For Insulin Pump Omnipod 5

Insulet Corporation PODD reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share, beating the consensus of 92 cents.

The automated insulin delivery technology maker reported sales of $649.1 million, up 32.9% year over year (31.3% in constant currency), beating the consensus of $612.22 million, exceeding the high end of the company’s guidance range of 26% in constant currency.

Total Omnipod revenue of $639 million, up 33.0%, or 31.4% in constant currency.

U.S. Omnipod revenue of $453.2 million, up 28.7%, and International Omnipod revenue of $185.8 million, up 45%, or 38.8% in constant currency

Drug Delivery revenue of $10.2 million.

Gross margin of 69.7%, up 190 basis points over prior year.

Operating income of $121.1 million, or 18.7% of revenue, up 750 basis points over the prior year, and Adjusted operating income of $115.8 million, or 17.8% of revenue, up 670 basis points over the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $157.5 million, or 24.3% of revenue, up 570 basis points over the prior year.

Guidance: For 2025, Insulet expects revenue growth between 24% and 27% from a prior range of 19%-22%.

Insulet raised fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $2.47 billion-$2.53 billion to $2.57 billion-$2.63 billion versus the consensus of $2.53 billion.

It projects Omnipod sales to increase by 25%-28% versus a previous range of 20%-23%, driven by customer base growth.

The company expects the drug delivery sales decline to be between 30%-25%, compared to a decline of 35%-25% anticipated earlier.

For the third quarter, Insulet forecasts revenue growth between 22%-25%, with U.S. Omnipod sales increasing by 21%-24% and International Omnipod sales increasing by 33%-36%.

The company forecasts third-quarter sales of $663.56 million-$679.88 million versus the consensus of $645.86 million.

William Blair writes, “With type 2 adoption still early and several software-related updates, we think second-quarter updates should reiterate the company’s momentum from here.”

Analyst Brandon Vazquez reiterates the Outperform rating with shares at seven times 2026 sales guidance.

In an earnings conference call, Insulet CEO and President Ashley McEvoy said that more than 25,000 health care providers are prescribing Omnipod 5 in the U.S., up approximately 20% from last year.

PODD Price Action: Insulet stock is up 4.55% at $289.91 at publication on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy Insulet